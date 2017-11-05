TRACKING: Near Record Lows Tonight

Tonight will be the coldest night of the fall so far. Near record low temperatures are expected by Friday morning. The sky remains clear tonight and into Friday with plenty of sunshine. Despite the sunshine, it is another cold and breezy day.

Friday night is not as cold as clouds increase with a southeast wind. Saturday is cloudy with a few light rain showers in the afternoon. A light rain shower is possible at night with snowflakes mixed in at times.

The clouds clear early Sunday morning with a mostly sunny sky left for the rest of the day. The next chance of rain is Tuesday and another chance of rain Thursday. High temperatures most of next week are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

