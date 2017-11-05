TRACKING: Blustery Saturday

It's going to be a blustery day across eastern Iowa, with a strong northwest wind 15-25 mph. There may be some flurries scattered about during the day, otherwise it will be mostly to partly cloudy. A little more sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day, and may fall a few degrees throughout the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with seasonable low temperatures in the teens to near 20°. The wind calms down a bit, and switches to the west/southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little more mild, with highs in the lower 30s to near 40°. Sunday night into Monday our next storm system tracks to the northeast, and brings a slight chance of light snow and flurries to northeast Iowa, but again, most of the snow stays east of the KWWL viewing area. Monday will be windy.

Schnack's Blog



