TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
City by City Forecast City by City Forecast

Welcome to the first weekend of 2018. It will be warmer than the first week of the year thanks to southerly winds. Highs on Saturday warm to the double digits for just about everyone. Clouds increase overnight as lows drop down into the single and double digits.

Clouds track in before a chance of wintry mix for parts of the area on Sunday. Some rain or light ice may mix in with snow showers on Sunday. Accumulations generally stay below one inch for eastern Iowa. Highs tomorrow warm to near or even above normal levels in the mid-20s to low 30s. Southerly winds crank up briefly to close the weekend.

We remain near or above normal through Thursday when another chance for wintry mix tracks in for eastern Iowa. 

For more weather information, click here.   

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE 

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.