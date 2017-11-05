TRACKING: Bitterly cold tonight...Light wintry mix Sunday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Welcome to the first weekend of 2018. It will be warmer than the first week of the year thanks to southerly winds. Highs on Saturday warm to the double digits for just about everyone. Clouds increase overnight as lows drop down into the single and double digits.

Clouds track in before a chance of wintry mix for parts of the area on Sunday. Some rain or light ice may mix in with snow showers on Sunday. Accumulations generally stay below one inch for eastern Iowa. Highs tomorrow warm to near or even above normal levels in the mid-20s to low 30s. Southerly winds crank up briefly to close the weekend.

We remain near or above normal through Thursday when another chance for wintry mix tracks in for eastern Iowa.

