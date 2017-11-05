TRACKING: Bitterly cold and light snow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Bitterly cold and light snow

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wind Chill Advisory Wind Chill Advisory
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
Snow Forecast Snow Forecast

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect tonight through noon Wednesday. The wind is not forecast to be strong, but the temperatures are very cold. It doesn't take much wind to get wind chills to 25 below zero with lows around 10 below. The sky remains clear overnight and mostly sunny Wednesday.

High temperatures only get to about 5 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The wind remains light from the northwest at 5 mph. Clouds increase during the evening with light snow developing around midnight. Light snow continues overnight with a trace to 3” by morning with the higher amounts across northern Iowa.

Light snow and/or flurries are possible during the day Thursday with little to no accumulations. High temperatures warm into the teens with a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Light snow is possible southwest of Cedar Rapids Friday with highs in the teens before it turns colder Saturday with highs near zero. The gusty wind Saturday might push wind chills to 25 or 30 below zero. Highs remain in the single digits Sunday and Monday. The weekend is dry except for a few flurries Sunday.

If you plan to travel, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.    

For more weather information, click here.   

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.