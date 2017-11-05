TRACKING: Light Snow/Flurries End - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Light Snow/Flurries End

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
A cold front will bring a quick shot of light snow and then clearing overnight. Accumulations are light...less than 1/2”. The wind increases from the northwest overnight with a 10-20 mph pushing wind chills into the teens below zero.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, breezy and still cold. Highs warm above zero, but not by much. Single digit highs are expected while wind chills are in the teens below zero. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning with wind chills of 20-25 below zero.

It remains cold with highs in the single digits through Friday and lows about 10 below zero. Warmer weather returns this weekend for a short time with highs in the teens Saturday and near 30 Sunday. We are tracking a chance for a wintry mix on Sunday. Frigid air returns later next week.

