TRACKING: Mild through Wednesday, BIG change Thursday/Thursday night

The last couple of days of fall will surely feel like it for us. Temperatures today rise into the low to upper 40s again. Partly cloudy conditions early clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. We have a light southerly wind that becomes northerly later in the day. Mainly clear skies continue through the overnight. Lows: 19-22.

Cooler air tracks in Wednesday. Highs reach the mid-30s to mid-40s. Clouds begin to increase later in the day tomorrow but we do stay dry.

Thursday is not only the first day of winter, but also the day we see our pattern changing (for the colder). Thursday’s temperatures should be mild again. The day begins dry but a wintry mix tracks in by the afternoon. Any rain or ice that mixes in with snow changes over to all snow overnight Thursday into Friday. Snow continues through Friday morning before drying out.

Santa will need an extra coat as he tracks through eastern Iowa Sunday evening.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates.

