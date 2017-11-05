TRACKING: Cold weekend with a chance for snow late Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Cold weekend with a chance for snow late Sunday

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
It's going to be another cold weekend across eastern Iowa.  Aside from some passing clouds, the sky will be mostly clear with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.  Temperatures drop from -10 north to 0 south, with wind chills 10 to 20 below zero.  Wind Chill Advisory is posted for northwestern portions of the KWWL viewing area.  

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the single digits to mid teens.  Sunday will be a bit warmer, and start out dry with a partly cloudy sky.  Clouds thicken throughout the day, with snow tracking into the area by the late afternoon and early evening time frame. 

This clipper system will produce a fluffy 1 to 3 inches of snow across eastern Iowa, with the highest totals across northwest Iowa.  Highs Sunday will be in the middle and upper teens with a south wind 5-15 mph.

The snow will taper off early Monday morning, and behind the clipper it will be windy with falling temperatures Monday.  Wind chills could be as cold as -25° Monday night into Tuesday.  The remainder of next week will be dry with moderating temperatures.

