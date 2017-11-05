TRACKING: Above normal temperatures ahead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Above normal temperatures ahead

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
We are heading into another night when temperatures drop below zero by morning. The wind is light so wind chills are not too much colder than the air temperatures.

The wind increases, Wednesday, from the southwest pushing temperatures into the low 20s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The breezy southwest wind continues into the night keeping temperatures from dropping any colder than 10 degrees.

Thursday through Saturday are dry with above normal temperatures each day.

We continue to track a storm forecast to bring rain/snow or just snow to eastern Iowa. The precipitation type and placement is dependent on the track of the storm. Early indications show the heavy snow would be across northwest Iowa and rain/snow in southeast Iowa. Stay updated on the forecast as this might change.

