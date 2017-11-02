Deflated Dodger fans face bitter taste of World Series loss

South Korea's sleepy skiing destination of Pyeongchang is finally looking like a Winter Olympics host after more than a decade of work, failed bids, and chapters of controversy over venue locations, construction delays and costs

5 things to know about Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year

Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school bus

Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller

Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

8 killed by New York motorist in 'cowardly act of terror'

Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'

Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7

A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center

The Latest: Bell of Hope tolls for victims of truck attack

Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama Foundation

President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eight

A New Mexico brewery uses the Route 66 name to promote itself so customers will buy its beer.

Police in Beverly Hills say they are investigating complaints against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback, the latest expansion of a sexual harassment and abuse scandal roiling Hollywood.

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.

The Trump administration is moving to require the passports of registered child sex offenders to identify them as such.

Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports

Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

In three exhaustive hearings this week, executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google acknowledged that their platforms were used by Russia.

The jury in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is set to hear closing arguments on Thursday after more than two months of testimony.

Police in Colorado said they will seek a murder charge against an ex-convict suspected of killing a man whose body was found in a trailer before he headed to Utah and fatally shot a student during an attempted carjacking.

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Everyone in Los Angeles knew it. This was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't.

The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened Wednesday in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros. And people who thought they would be watching a parade through the city streets this week will have to turn their thoughts to next spring, again.

On a day the team's fans thought they would finally get the sweet taste of 1988, the last time the Dodgers won a World Series, they instead got the bitter taste of 1978, the last time they lost it.

"I'm more heartbroken over this loss than I was over my last relationship," Dodger fan Jess Bishop said.

"Heartbroken" was a word that came up constantly in the Dodger corners of Facebook and Twitter after the 5-1 loss.

Some fought back real tears.

"Houston deserves this," said Rene Lopez of Pomona, choking up. "It was a great baseball series and that's all I can wish for."

Fans did their best to stay optimistic but the Dodgers made it hard, falling behind 5-0 in the opening innings and never getting close.

"I smell a comeback!" one person shouted during the fifth inning at Tom's Urban, a sports bar in downtown LA.

But the comeback never came.

Sasha and Ryan Mendeville from nearby Torrance were still glad they got tickets and went to the game.

"We don't regret it," Sasha said. "This is history and we're huge Dodger fans."

Joanne Lopez-Rojas, 71, said she was going to "cry and stop on the way home and have a drink."

She and her husband Delfino Lopez-Rojas, 71, are retired restaurant owners from Ventura who watched the game at Tom's Urban.

Joanne had her face painted. One side was white with colorful flowers painted in celebration of the Day of the Dead - the Mexican holiday where people celebrate loved ones who have died - but her right cheek had the Dodgers logo: the linked blue letters LA.

Now both cheeks were likely to be streaked with tears.

It was a far cry from Wednesday afternoon, when the city was buzzing with excitement and bursting with joy at the thought of a Game 7 in town.

In the city's Solano Canyon neighborhood, which leads into Dodger Stadium, houses had shed their Halloween decorations overnight in favor of Dodgers signs, flags and other memorabilia for Tuesday's game.

Public relations professional Ross Goldberg of Westlake Village flew his 22-year-old son, Josh, out from the East Coast, where he recently graduated from Georgetown University, to see the game.

"Tonight is the biggest game in the history of baseball in Los Angeles," said Goldberg. "It's not just a matter of waiting 29 years. You don't know if this will ever happen again."

On Wednesday night, the city desperately hoped it would, someday, happen again.

"I'll survive," Lopez-Rojas said. "They'll be back. They'll be back. I'll be a fan forever."

___

Associated Press Writers John Rogers, Andrew Dalton and Krysta Fauria contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.