Houston Astros player avoids World Series suspension after making racist gesture

A Houston Astros player will not face suspension during the World Series after making a racially insensitive gesture during Friday's game. 

Yuli Gurriel hit a home run off of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish and afterward he pulled his eyes back to make them look slanted. Darvish has Japanese and Iranian heritage.

Gurriel, who is Cuban, said he did not realize the gesture was offensive.

He will not be allowed to play in the first five games next season and will not get paid for them.

