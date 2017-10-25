UPDATE: Two arrested after accidental shooting in Waterloo

UPDATE: McLemore Jr. has been arrested and charged with carrying weapons and possession of a firearm as a felon. 19-year-old Jesse Hall was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution and accessory to a felony.

Police say Hall misled police about what happened, trying to cover for McLemore Jr.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Police in Waterloo say a 20-year-old man is believed to have accidentally shot himself in the leg during an overnight shooting.

Barry McLemore Jr.'s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He was admitted to a Cedar Falls hospital last night after the shooting in Waterloo.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the case is still being investigated.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

A man shows up at the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Police say the shooting happened in Waterloo shortly after 10 last night.

Few details are being released, but we know the victim showed up at a Cedar Falls hospital.

Police say no one's been arrested, and the shooting is still being investigated.

