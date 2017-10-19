SOULES IN COURT: Attorneys request dropping charges against former 'Bachelor' star

The hearing to discuss a charge being dropped against former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules will begin at 9:00 a.m. today at the Buchanan County Court House.

Soules' attorneys are requesting that the Court grant their motion to dismiss charges against the former Bachelor. According to court documents, his attorneys are arguing a handful of reasons to dismiss the charge such as stopping his vehicle and returning to the injured driver, contacting law enforcement, and arranged for medical treatment.

You can watch the full hearing live on our website or on Facebook.

Below are documents from the motion to dismiss:

The 35-year-old former "Bachelor" star and Arlington resident is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor during an accident in April, and then allegedly leaving the scene. Police say 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue that night.