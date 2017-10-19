UPDATE: Chris Soules' motions to dismiss denied - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Chris Soules' motions to dismiss denied

Posted: Updated:
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Court documents say former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules' motions to dismiss are denied.

According to online court records, a jury trial is set for January 18th. 

-----------------------------------------

The hearing to discuss a charge being dropped against former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules will begin at 9:00 a.m. today at the Buchanan County Court House. 

Soules' attorneys are requesting that the Court grant their motion to dismiss charges against the former Bachelor. According to court documents, his attorneys are arguing a handful of reasons to dismiss the charge such as stopping his vehicle and returning to the injured driver, contacting law enforcement, and arranged for medical treatment. 

Below are documents from the motion to dismiss: 

The 35-year-old former "Bachelor" star and Arlington resident is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor during an accident in April, and then allegedly leaving the scene. Police say 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue that night. 

