Newscast Director-Master Control Operator (Full-Time)

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Newscast Director for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility. This position is accountable for coordination and production of newscasts and cut-ins within station guidelines in a manner that will attract the largest possible viewership. The position is also accountable for master control operations, including ingesting/timing out local content and monitoring automated playlists for three stations. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa.

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

• High school and/or technical school graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.

• Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team oriented environment.

• Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.

• Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

• Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.

• Experience with video production desirable.

• Familiarity with Ross Switchers, Ross Overdrive Automation, Ross XPression graphics system, Yamaha audio consoles, Harris/Imagine Master Control Automation a plus.

• Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.

• Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.

• Experience with lighting and set design a plus.

Requirements:

• Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.

• Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

• Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.

• Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.

• Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.



Send your resume to:

Michael Kjose, Operations Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 E. 5th St.

Waterloo, IA 50703

mkjose@kwwl.com



KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer