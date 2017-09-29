KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s second largest DMA, is looking for an ambitious, talented Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist to produce news content for our award-winning television station and website.

You'll work with brand-new state-of-the-art HD cameras and editing equipment, producing compelling stories for our TV and web audiences. You'll also use our new cellular live backpack, which allows you to broadcast live from anywhere.

You'll find, write, shoot and edit stories that will set us apart from the competition: everything from breaking news to memorable features. We're looking for someone who is just as comfortable in a live ad-lib situation as they are with a script. Superior writing skills are key, as well as your ability to connect with the audience. We prefer candidates with at least 2 years' experience.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

