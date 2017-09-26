Courtyard Marriott opening in Waterloo

The old John Deere manufacturing building in Waterloo is reopening its doors and breathe new life as a Marriott Courtyard Monday.

The building, located on Westfield Avenue sits next to the TechWorks 1 building. The reconstruction is part of the Green@TechWorks re-development project.

It's a project General Manager of the hotel, Kim DeGood, has been busy putting the finishing touches on before the slated opening. DeGood says a lot has come together in the last five months, since we first took a look inside.

"It's starting to really take shape," said DeGood. "It's starting to look like it's really going to happen.

The lobby is where John Deere used to manufacture its state of the art tractors, but the hotel isn't parting ways with its past. DeGood says the hotel is embracing a tractor theme.

"I love the fact that they are preserving as much as they are, and that they were able to restore this building because it has a lot of history," said DeGood.

Progress inside the hotel has come a long way over the past couple of months.

"I think watching from the original picture I received-the building that was missing windows, and a roof," said DeGood. "It's actually phenomenal what the owner walked in and how he saw a vision of this-this is what he visioned. The pictures I saw, I don't know how anybody would have saw any type of vision."



New furniture is currently being unpacked inside each room. However, a piece of the old is still there. On the ceilings of the rooms, there are holes, where John Deere used to hang their machines from.

"The little T marks are where they actually hung the engines up for John Deere," said DeGood. "All of the windows we could preserve, and we matched the windows we had to replace."

Outside, there will be an inviting courtyard furnished with fire pits, outdoor seating and a grill.

The 180,000 square feet structure will provide 166 rooms. There will be a pool, fitness center, banquet hall for weddings and receptions, as well as a John Deere Regional Training Center and conference center.

DeGood says the hotel will be bringing close to 150 jobs to the area, boosting local economy but also serving as a draw for future development.

"We've had realtors and developers come and look at the other land that is available so we're hoping by them seeing this product, that will bring people into TechWorks," said DeGood.