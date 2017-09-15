News Anchor

KWWL, the successful NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s 2nd largest market, is seeking an experienced Co-Anchor for our successful Today In Iowa morning news program, M-F 4:30AM-7:00 AM. Noon anchoring may be part of the duties as well.

If you're passionate about news, about the issues that affect viewers and have significant TV reporting and anchoring experience, we want to talk to you.

Qualified candidates must have a degree in Journalism, Broadcasting, Communications or a related field. Qualified candidates must have excellent writing and on-camera skills and a positive attitude. Reporter/Anchor experience is required.

We're looking for a serious, creative journalist who is as comfortable in a live ad-lib situation as they are reading a prompter. You'll co-anchor our Today in Iowa morning newscasts, report special project stories and represent the station at community events.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send a link to your online video and resume to:

Sandy Youngblut – HR Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

syoungblut@kwwl.com

KWWL Television Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer