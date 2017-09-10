Battling cancer, McCain says his prognosis is 'pretty good' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Battling cancer, McCain says his prognosis is 'pretty good'

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Sen. John McCain says battling brain cancer is a challenge but that his prognosis is "pretty good."

Speaking in his first nationally televised interview since his diagnosis, McCain acknowledged the situation has been tough on his family but says he is optimistic.

He says he has "faced other challenges" and he's "very confident about getting through this as well."

The 81-year-old Arizona senator says he will have a MRI Monday and that his test results so far have been "excellent."

McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.

He says he will be focusing on a defense bill this week.

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" how he wants to be remembered, McCain said: "He served his country ... and, I hope we could add, honorably."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.