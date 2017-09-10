Latest: Tracking Irma's path - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Latest: Tracking Irma's path

Hurricane Irma should be moving directly over the Tampa Bay area around midnight.

Residents of the highly populated area are fearing the worst.

A report by CoreLogic, the global property data firm, found nearly 455,000 Tampa Bay homes could be damaged by storm surges, the most of any major US metro area other than Miami and New York.

Rebuilding those homes could cost $81 billion.

The reason Tampa Bay is so vulnerable is that the bay acts as a funnel for storm surges, forcing water into narrow channels with nowhere else to go.

