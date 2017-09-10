Average U.S. gas price jumps after Harvey shuts refineries

Sunday morning fire in eastern Iowa.More >>
Sunday morning fire in eastern Iowa.More >>
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, some Iowans are finding themselves forced to ride out the storm.More >>
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, some Iowans are finding themselves forced to ride out the storm.More >>
The fate of one of the oldest homes in Iowa City remains uncertain following the University of Iowa's plan to purchase the property.More >>
The fate of one of the oldest homes in Iowa City remains uncertain following the University of Iowa's plan to purchase the property.More >>
The funeral for an Iowa police officer attracted more than 500 people, including roughly 200 law enforcement officials.More >>
The funeral for an Iowa police officer attracted more than 500 people, including roughly 200 law enforcement officials.More >>
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are deploying south to help with disaster relief.More >>
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are deploying south to help with disaster relief.More >>