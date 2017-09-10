More than 500 attend Iowa police officer's funeral

The funeral for an Iowa police officer attracted more than 500 people, including roughly 200 law enforcement officials.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports that the funeral for 40-year-old Anamosa police officer Mitchell Kelchen was held Saturday.

He died Sept. 2 after a crash that also seriously injured his wife.

Co-workers and family remembered Kelchen as a great guy who could be depended on.

Tina Kelchen says Mitch could cheer up anyone and always brought out the best in here.

The couple had four children they raised together in Bellevue, Iowa.

Mitch Kelchen also worked for police departments in Bellevue, Sabula, Cascade and Dyersville before joining the Anamosa department.