KWWL colleague riding out storm in Sarasota

As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, some Iowans are finding themselves forced to ride out the storm.

KWWL colleague and Dubuque account manager Trish Kennedy has been updating her loved ones over the past 48 hours. Kennedy traveled to Sarasota, Florida to visit her daughter this past week.

We first spoke with Kennedy on Friday, when her family had decided to ride out the storm. They tried to get out of Sarasota by driving north but the highways were packed, and gas stations ran out of fuel.

As Irma began to batter down, Kennedy and her family were forced to evacuate and have taken shelter in another area of Sarasota.

Her husband, daughter, son-in-law and their two kids have taken shelter in a Sarasota business that is hurricane proof. Kennedy shares they are staying in the shelter along with forty other people seeking safety.

The area they are staying in is on higher ground. However, Kennedy says a quick look outside shows it is still raining very hard and winds are proving very strong.

Kennedy shares she has poor cell service, only able to update us through text about the deteriorating weather conditions Sunday afternoon.

"No one now is on the streets driving-too windy," said Kennedy.