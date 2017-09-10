Firefighters fight Fareway fire

A fire was reported at an eastern Iowa Fareway on Sunday morning.

Sunday, September 10, at 10:30 a.m. the North Liberty Fire Department was called to Fareway for alarms going off and smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke from the roof, and the inside full of smoke. They found the fire in a refrigerator unit, they believe motor sparks started the fire. Fire crews were able to put out the fire with help from the sprinkler system.

Fareway was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The North Liberty Fire Department was assisted by Solon, Coralville, and Tiffin Fire Departments. Johnson County Ambulance Service, Iowa State Patrol, Mid America Energy and Johnson County Joint Communication Center were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.