Fate of historic Iowa City home uncertain amid property deal

The fate of one of the oldest homes in Iowa City remains uncertain following the University of Iowa's plan to purchase the property.

University officials are seeking permission from the state Board of Regents to purchase the property and an adjacent apartment for $2.6 million.

The property houses the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church's campus ministry program.

The building is a pre-Civil War house. Local historians say it could've been built as early as the 1840s. The Iowa City Historical Preservation Commission says the home is the main structure in the city that needs a local landmark protection.

Church officials hope to relocate the home to property donated by a local developer. But some fear that would diminish the home's historic integrity.