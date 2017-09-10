Red Cross volunteers head south in face of Hurricane Irma - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Red Cross volunteers head south in face of Hurricane Irma

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are deploying south to help with disaster relief. 

The American Red Cross serving Greater Iowa says five more volunteers from Des Moines are heading to Macon, GA Sunday afternoon. 

The group has skills ranging from mass care, client casework, Emergency Response Vehicle driver, feeding supervisor, EMT/firefighter and RN, ready to help in any way they can.  

