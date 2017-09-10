Red Cross volunteers head south in face of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are deploying south to help with disaster relief.More >>
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are deploying south to help with disaster relief.More >>
A Des Moines woman has been stabbed to death and police have charged her sister with murder.More >>
A Des Moines woman has been stabbed to death and police have charged her sister with murder.More >>
Multiple reporters were seen battling Hurricane Irma's strong winds and heavy rain.More >>
Multiple reporters were seen battling Hurricane Irma's strong winds and heavy rain.More >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida.More >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida.More >>