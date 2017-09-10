18-year-old killed after car accident in Grant County, WI

One person is dead after a car crash in Grant County, Wisconsin.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Grant county Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Hwy 35/61 and Hwy 81.

Authorities say 49-year-old John Fowler and 48-year-old Jo Hering, both of Dickeyville, were northbound on Hwy 35/61, and 18-year-old Hersson Gonzalez of Bloomington was westbound on Hwy 81.

The report says Gonzalez pulled out from a stop sign in front of Fowler's car. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.