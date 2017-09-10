High Rise Construction Crane Collapses on Building in Downtown M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

High Rise Construction Crane Collapses on Building in Downtown Miami Due to Hurricane Irma

At least one construction crane has collapsed onto a building in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma brought deadly winds into South Florida on Sunday.

The crane collapsed on top of a high rise under construction at 300 Biscayne Boulevard, City of Miami officials tweeted.

Before the storm, the city of Miami had warned of the dangers of the tower cranes dotting the Miami skyline — some 20 to 25 across the city.

The cranes are designed to withstand winds of up to 145 mph. Officials urged anyone living near one to evacuate if Irma hit as a Category 5 hurricane.

A crane’s arm is not tied down but remains loose, the deputy director of the Building Department, Maurice Pons, had said. And its heavy counterbalance could cause severe damage in the event of a collapse.

Construction sites throughout the city were being locked down ahead of Irma.

