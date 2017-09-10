Des Moines woman stabbed to death, sister arrested

DES MOINES (AP) -- A Des Moines woman has been stabbed to death and police have charged her sister with murder.

Des Moines police say officers and fire department medics were called at 1:14 a.m. Sunday to an apartment building on the city's southside. They found a woman lying in a common area hallway who had multiple stab wounds.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Lakeisha McDuffy, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police charged the victim's sister, 31-year-old Chicago resident Ieisha McDuffy, with first-degree murder. Police say she will be held in the Polk County Jail.

The sisters were visiting another relative's home when the stabbing occurred.

The stabbing was the 24th homicide in Des Moines this year.