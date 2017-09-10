Police investigate hit and run incident involving officer

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida.More >>
A Cedar Rapids police officer was involved in a hit and run incident Saturday night.More >>
Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday. Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.More >>
Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal.More >>
As Hurricane Irma begins to batter Florida Saturday night, millions are bracing the unknown of what the storm will bring, including Waterloo native Jeff Sonksen.More >>
