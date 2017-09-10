Police investigate hit and run incident involving officer

A Cedar Rapids police officer was involved in a hit and run incident Saturday night.

Cedar Rapids police say the officer was parked behind a vehicle that was suppose to be towed in the 1200 block of Collins Road NE a little after 11:20 p.m.

That's when a vehicle hit the rear end of the squad car, causing damage.

The officer tried to approach the driver, but they took off and dragged the officer. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police are investigating this as a Hit and Run investigation. The vehicle that hit the squad car is being described as a gold or brownish Nissan type vehicle with damage to the front end. It was being driven by a white female.

Please contact police if you have any information at 319-286-5491.