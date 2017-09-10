Dunne's TD pass in OT gives N. Iowa 45-38 win over Cal Poly - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dunne's TD pass in OT gives N. Iowa 45-38 win over Cal Poly

CEDAR FALLS (AP) -

Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday.

Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.

Dunne was 25 of 40 for 325 yards for the Panthers. Fountain had 75 yards and three scores receiving.

Dunne threw a 31-yard touchdown to Aaron Graham with four seconds left in the first half and the Panthers led 28-21 at halftime. He threw a 36-yard score to Fountain in the third and Drysdale's field goal made it 38-24 with 7:50 left in the fourth.

But Khaleel Jenkins scored for Cal Poly from a yard out with 2:05 remaining then threw a 53-yard score on the Mustang's next drive to tie the game 38-38 and send it into overtime.

Jenkins finished with 238 yards and four touchdowns passing for the Mustangs (0-3).
 

