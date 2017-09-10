Dunne's TD pass in OT gives N. Iowa 45-38 win over Cal Poly

Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday. Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.More >>
Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday. Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.More >>
Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State.More >>
Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State.More >>
Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.More >>
Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.More >>