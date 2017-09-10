Dunne's TD pass in OT gives N. Iowa 45-38 win over Cal Poly

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Eli Dunne threw four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, and Northern Iowa beat Cal Poly 45-38 on Saturday.

Dunne hit Daurice Fountain for a 13-yard score in overtime to put the Panthers (1-1) up for good.

Dunne was 25 of 40 for 325 yards for the Panthers. Fountain had 75 yards and three scores receiving.

Dunne threw a 31-yard touchdown to Aaron Graham with four seconds left in the first half and the Panthers led 28-21 at halftime. He threw a 36-yard score to Fountain in the third and Drysdale's field goal made it 38-24 with 7:50 left in the fourth.

But Khaleel Jenkins scored for Cal Poly from a yard out with 2:05 remaining then threw a 53-yard score on the Mustang's next drive to tie the game 38-38 and send it into overtime.

Jenkins finished with 238 yards and four touchdowns passing for the Mustangs (0-3).

