Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia's streets

Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State.More >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida.More >>
A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.More >>
Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal.More >>
