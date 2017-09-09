Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia's streets - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia's streets

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

And they're off -- the Philadelphia bicyclists and their clothes.

 Thousands of nude cyclists have set off on a trek around the city for the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

Organizers say about 3,000 riders in various stages of undress on Saturday planned to pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps while training as Rocky.

Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some are in their birthday suits while others are sporting underwear or just body paint.

The ride is to protest dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists and promote positive body image.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

    Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

    Saturday, September 9 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-09-10 00:19:15 GMT

    Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. 

    More >>

    Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Irma spins up funnel clouds, tornado in Florida

    The Latest: Irma spins up funnel clouds, tornado in Florida

    Saturday, September 9 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-09-10 00:10:31 GMT

    Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida. 

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, but it's expected to regain its strength before slamming into Florida. 

    More >>

  • Indiana farmer plants corn maize tribute to Carrie Fisher

    Indiana farmer plants corn maize tribute to Carrie Fisher

    Saturday, September 9 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-09-09 15:34:18 GMT

    A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

    More >>

    A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.