Former Iowan safely evacuates Tampa area with cat, Gray

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KWWL) -

A few former Iowans are safe in Florida as they brace for Hurricane Irma.

Even though the hurricane is hundreds of miles away, it still affects many Iowans, whether they're traveling to the Sunshine State, or they recently moved to Florida.

Stan and Pat Anderson used to live in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, and they relocated to the Tampa, Florida area a couple years ago.

They live nearly 30 miles outside Tampa in a manufactured home park, and Stan said he never really planned to evacuate, because most shelters wouldn't accept him and his cat, Gray.

Stan says he was also taking care of a neighbor, who is a World War II veteran and also in hospice care.

We caught up with Stan Friday night, and he said he had enough food and supplies, but he was mostly concerned about losing power.

However, Stan later reached out to us and said local authorities told everyone in his neighborhood to leave.

So, Stan says he packed up Gray, and he left.

"There are shelters. They've got all kinds of shelters set up. Basically, they're all schools that are supposedly hurricane-ready. But, because I have a pet, then my options are limited," Anderson said.

Stan later said he was able to find shelter with a family friend in the Land of Lakes area, and they even accepted Gray.

Stan says his wife is taking care of a family friend in Detroit.

