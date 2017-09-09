Cops 'find' red balloon floating in Stephen King's hometown - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cops 'find' red balloon floating in Stephen King's hometown

Police in the Maine city that's home to Stephen King played a prank to coincide with the opening of the horror film "It," based on King's book.

The police department said Thursday on Facebook that a red balloon was "found" floating near the department's stuffed duck, which has been the department's mascot over the years.

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, homicidal clown in "It." The book is set in Derry, Maine.

King has said the fictionalized town is based on Bangor.

Lt. Tim Cotton joked in the Facebook post that the balloon's discovery was "a little creepy."

He says King says he has "no idea" how the balloon ended up behind the secure doors of the police department.

The feature film "It" opened Friday.

