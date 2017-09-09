Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
AMES (KWWL) -

Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. The final play capped a game that saw both teams drop ten point leads before the extra session.

Stanley looked sharp completing 27 of 41 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns. His counterpart, Jacob Park also put up big numbers with 347 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception that led to a Hawkeye field goal.

After Iowa took a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter on a one yard plunge from Akrum Wadley, Iowa State responded scoring 21 unanswered points. David Montgomery capped that stretch with a bruising seven yard touchdown run for a 31-21 lead. Iowa countered that with ten straight, including a game tying 23 yard field goal following a Parker Hesse interception deep in Iowa State territory.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the final five minutes. Park hit a wide open Hakeem Butler for a 74 yard score with 4:36 remaining. Iowa came back on the next drive as Akrum Wadley shed loads of Cyclone tacklers on a 46 yard screen play that would eventually send the game to overtime.

Wadley led Iowa in both receiving and rushing with 72 yards and a score through the air and 118 yards and a touchdown on the ground. David Montgomery led Iowa State's rushing attack with 112 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

The Iowa defense stopped Iowa State in the overtime, forcing a 30 yard Garrett Owens field goal which would set up Smith-Marsette's game winning catch.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

    WATCH LIVE: Total Solar Eclipse Path of Totality

  • Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

    Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

    Saturday, September 9 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-09-09 20:16:03 GMT

    Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. The final play capped a game that saw both teams drop ten point leads before the extra session.

    More >>

    Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. The final play capped a game that saw both teams drop ten point leads before the extra session.

    More >>

  • Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

    Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:52:33 GMT
    Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime. The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half. Iowa City ...More >>
    Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime. The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half. Iowa City ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.