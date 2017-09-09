Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. The final play capped a game that saw both teams drop ten point leads before the extra session.

Stanley looked sharp completing 27 of 41 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns. His counterpart, Jacob Park also put up big numbers with 347 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception that led to a Hawkeye field goal.

After Iowa took a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter on a one yard plunge from Akrum Wadley, Iowa State responded scoring 21 unanswered points. David Montgomery capped that stretch with a bruising seven yard touchdown run for a 31-21 lead. Iowa countered that with ten straight, including a game tying 23 yard field goal following a Parker Hesse interception deep in Iowa State territory.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the final five minutes. Park hit a wide open Hakeem Butler for a 74 yard score with 4:36 remaining. Iowa came back on the next drive as Akrum Wadley shed loads of Cyclone tacklers on a 46 yard screen play that would eventually send the game to overtime.

Wadley led Iowa in both receiving and rushing with 72 yards and a score through the air and 118 yards and a touchdown on the ground. David Montgomery led Iowa State's rushing attack with 112 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

The Iowa defense stopped Iowa State in the overtime, forcing a 30 yard Garrett Owens field goal which would set up Smith-Marsette's game winning catch.