Iowa topples Iowa State 44-41 in overtime thriller

Nate Stanley hit freshman Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a five yard touchdown strike in overtime as the Hawkeyes walked off with a 44-41 win over rival Iowa State. The final play capped a game that saw both teams drop ten point leads before the extra session.More >>
Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.More >>
Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock In 3A District 3, 10th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock hosting Independence. ...More >>
