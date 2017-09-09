Iowa to fly flags at half-staff for Sept. 11 observance - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa to fly flags at half-staff for Sept. 11 observance

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor those who died in the Sept 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.
   Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the Iowa Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol complex. Flags also will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
   Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.
   Iowa's observation, which it calls Patriot Day, is observed every Sept. 11.

