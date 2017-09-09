Iowa woman gets probation for theft from elderly aunt

DURANGO, Iowa (AP) -- A Durango woman found guilty in April of stealing more than $400,000 from an aunt who suffered from dementia has been sentenced to five years' probation.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 45-year-old Molly Bodish was sentenced Friday in Dubuque County. She was also ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Dubuque police say they began investigating the possible abuse of an 80-year-old woman in May 2015, after her death.

Prosecutors say a search of the woman's bank records show Bodish wrote checks to herself or for her personal use from her aunt's account totaling more than $414,000 over several years.