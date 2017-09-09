Tough fans are ready for the Cy-Hawk game today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tough fans are ready for the Cy-Hawk game today

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
One of the biggest rivalries in Iowa is between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones and today is the big Cy-Hawk game.

Some of the toughest fans are all ready for the game. 

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital posted pictures of babies in the NICU dressed in either Hawks or Cyclones gear saying, "No matter which team you're cheering for today, we can all agree that some of the toughest Hawkeyes and Cyclones you'll ever meet are in our NICU!"

Who will it be, the Hawkeyes or the Cyclones? The game starts at 11 a.m. in Ames and we will have full coverage of the game on our KWWL Facebook and Twitter page. 

For more adorable pictures, head to their Facebook page, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Pictures: University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

