Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime.

The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half.

Iowa City West responded with three touchdowns on their next four drives to briefly lead 21-17. Gillett responded with a 20 yard strike to Blake Christensen that put the Tigers back up 24-21 with eight minutes remaining. West kicker Lucas Karwal eventually hit the 35 yard field goal that would send the game to overtime tied at 24.

In the extra session, the Tigers struck first as Christensen hauled in his second touchdown reception on the first play of overtime. .The Trojans responded with a five yard run from Flitz to pull West within one at 30-31. That's when they decided to go for the win as Flitz hit Buchanan for the game winner.