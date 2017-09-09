Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14

Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten .

The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

At Memorial stadium tonight....Western Dubuque coming off a big win over Beckman....

taking on West High which is playing its first home game of the season...

A turnover leads to the first score... West quarterback Cadd Dodd hits Mario Wright with a short pass..

Wright with a big gain before he's stripped and the Bobcats JD Kluesner recovers in West territory.

A few plays later Western Dubuque quarterback Quinn Baumhover flings a 35 yard touchdown pass to Drake George --the Bobcats lead 7-0.

Waterloo West trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before coming alive------Kadin Paulis finds a seam and slashes into the end zone to pull the Wahawks within 10-7.

And then right before the end of the half-- West High strikes big ---Cadd Dodd drops back and goes deep 39 yards to the end zone...And Mario Wright comes down with it for the Wahawks....a touchdown to give west high a 14-10 halftime lead. Western Dubuque rallies to win the game 22-14