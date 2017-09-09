Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Friday Night Heroes

    Friday Night Heroes

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

  • KWWL Scoreboard

    Scoreboard

    Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.

    More >>

Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten .

The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

At Memorial stadium tonight....Western Dubuque coming off a big win over Beckman....

taking on West High which is playing its first home game of the season...

A turnover leads to the first score... West quarterback Cadd Dodd hits Mario Wright with a short pass..

Wright with a big gain before he's stripped and the Bobcats JD Kluesner recovers in West territory.

A few plays later Western Dubuque quarterback Quinn Baumhover flings a 35 yard touchdown pass to Drake George --the Bobcats lead 7-0.

Waterloo West trailed 10-0 in the second quarter before coming alive------Kadin Paulis finds a seam and slashes into the end zone to pull the Wahawks within 10-7.

And then right before the end of the half-- West High strikes big ---Cadd Dodd drops back and goes deep 39 yards to the end zone...And Mario Wright comes down with it for the Wahawks....a touchdown to give west high a 14-10 halftime lead. Western Dubuque rallies to win the game 22-14

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

    WATCH LIVE: Total Solar Eclipse Path of Totality

  • Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

    Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:52:33 GMT
    Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime. The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half. Iowa City ...More >>
    Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime. The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half. Iowa City ...More >>

  • Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14

    Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:17:32 GMT

    Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

    More >>

    Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.