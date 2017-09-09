Columbus defense helps Sailors get 14-0 victory

The Waterloo Columbus Sailors picked up their first victory of the season Friday night with a 14-0 win over Oelwein.

The Sailors used a swarming defense to shutout the Huskies.

With just two seconds left in the half, and Oelwein goal to goal at the Columbus 5 yard line, Joe Nathe sacked Oelwein quarterback, Dillon Arndt to end the half and preserve the sailors 14-0 hafltime lead.

Costly penalties plagued the Huskies. They had a touchdown pass called back on an interference penalty, and several other penalties killed Oelwein drives.

Neither team could reach the end zone in the second half, as Columbus wins, 14-0. Watch some of the game highlights, as seen on KWWL's Friday Night Heroes.