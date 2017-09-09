Columbus defense helps Sailors get 14-0 victory - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Columbus defense helps Sailors get 14-0 victory

The Waterloo Columbus Sailors picked up their first victory of the season Friday night with a 14-0 win over Oelwein.

The Sailors used a swarming defense to shutout the Huskies.  

With just two seconds left in the half, and Oelwein goal to goal at the Columbus 5 yard line, Joe Nathe sacked Oelwein quarterback, Dillon Arndt to end the half and preserve the sailors 14-0 hafltime lead.

Costly penalties plagued the Huskies. They had a touchdown pass called back on an interference penalty, and several other penalties killed Oelwein drives.

Neither team could reach the end zone in the second half, as Columbus wins, 14-0. Watch some of the game highlights, as seen on KWWL's Friday Night Heroes.

  Iowa City West tops Cedar Falls in overtime thriller

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:52:33 GMT
    Iowa City West's first trip to the UNI-Dome since falling in the 2016 4A state title game ended in an epic win. Evan Flitz rolled out and hit teammate Traevis Buchanan for a game winning 2-point conversion that vaulted the 3rd ranked Trojans past number three Cedar Falls 32-31 in overtime. The play completed a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Cedar Falls took the lead at the break after Luke Gillette hit Logan Wolf for a 29 yard score with seconds left in the half.
  Western Dubuque knocks off Waterloo West 22-14

    Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

    Great 4-A matchup in the Cedar Valley tonight. Both Waterloo West and Western Dubuque enter tonight's game unbeaten . The Wahawks won last year's game 38-14.

