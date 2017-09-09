Waverly-Shell Rock thumps Independence 49-13 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly-Shell Rock thumps Independence 49-13

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock

In 3A District 3, 10th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock hosting Independence.

The Go-Hawks looking to get on the board first. Gabriel Santoiemma gets the call. The Mustang defense almost had him stopped, but a big second effort put him across the line. Waverly-Shell Rock up 7-0.

They would keep that momentum going. Luke Velky pumps, then floats the ball over the middle to Jordan Gayer for an 8 yard score. 14-0 Go-Hawks.

Independence would not go quietly into the night. With time winding down in the first half, Noah Gall picks off Velky’s pass. The offense would take advantage. Logan Schmitt lobs the ball to the end zone. Zachary Snyder jumps up and comes down with it for the score to make it 14-6 at the half.

But the Go-Hawks would prove to be too much. They win big…49-13.

