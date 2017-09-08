Dons use strong second half to remain undefeated.

It didn't take Bosco long to keep the wheels turning. After a quick defensive stop, on their first offensive snap, Thomas Even got the jet sweep to the right. A few solid blocks on the perimeter and out of the gates he went. Dons were up six to zero early on.

More good news for the Dons. On the very next play,Dunkerton's Jackson Hoeft coughed up the football and Don Bosco's Owen Mangrich hustled to it for the recovery.

After a solid run from Austin Svoboda, Austin Hellman punched in the football from four yards out to put the dons up 14 to zero. Bosco was able to score twice before the lights even turned on.

Hellman would score again on the next drive and the Dons looked like they were going to role, holding the lead 22-0.

Hang on one second, Dunkerton on 3rd and 21, quarterback Dalton Burch dropped back to pass and dropped this ball into the sure hands of Junior Brady Stone who went untouched to the end zone.

The next drive Dunkerton would go to the air again. Holden Gillespie with the concentration, making the sideline catch.

The air raid would continue for Dunkerton.

Burch under pressure heaving the ball to his receiver as the defender took a spill. Kaleb Westendorf trotted his way into the end zone. Momentarily they had a close ball game.

However, the Dons would score right out of half as Hellman got his third touchdown of the game.

The Dons went on to get their third win of the season 66-24.