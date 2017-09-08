Wapsie Valley blows out Alburnett 32-6

Wapsie Valley burst into the Class A top ten following a 27-6 victory over Class 1-A power Denver. Alburnett is coming off impressive wins over North Cedar and Belle Plaine.

Wapsie Valley Warrior cheerleaders could be seen at the beginning of this game pumping their fans up early and often. In fact the Warriors first possession ended on the Alburnett Pirates 19-yard line after driving roughly 70-yards.

Wapsie's second possession ended up a little better. After the Warriors defense forced the Pirates to a fourth down, Wapsie's special teams ended up with the games first big play. A blocked punt gave the Warriors a first down on the 29-yard line of Albernett. Two plays later Colin Schrader gets the hand off and finds a seam on the left side and he is gone...going untouched for the touchdown.

Warriors lead seven zero with 3:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Alburnett had their offense clicking but on a fourth and nine from the Wapsie 20-yard line, Matt Barnett, could not hang on for a 10 yard pass and a first down.

A few plays later Wapsie would go up 13-zero with a touchdown pass and then minutes later made it 19-zero after a Pirate fumble lead to a nine yard touchdown run by number 11 Jake Kuhlmann.

The Warriors go on to to win this one with a final score of 32 to 6.