Union walks all over Monticello in 42-0 win

In class 2A District 4, the Union Knights played host to Monticello in La Porte City. Monticello entered district play unbeaten following wins over Anamosa and Camanche. Union rebounded from a season opening loss to Marion with a victory over Vinton-Shellsburg last week.

This one was all one-sided though. On the second play from scrimmage, Troy Hanus hit Koby Alpers who made the grab, high-stepping into the endzone to make it 6-0 Knights early.

Union back at it again, as Kaleb Roach would take the handoff, sneak through the crowd, make some moves, and go all the way down to the one-yard line. Next play, Roach would scamper into the endzone from a yard out.

But Roach was not done and bulldozed his way in for his second score of the game to make it 21-0 Knights, still in the first.

A great moment in the game, as the crowd gave a big hand for honorary coach Marcus Fridley. Marcus had them going strong in this one.

Hanus would hit Hunter Fleshner on the swing pass to give the Knights with another score.

After a high snap from the Panthers, the Knights would recover and take over possession. On the ensuing drive Hanus went deep for Alpers, who made the circus catch and he would walk into the endzone.

Knights ran away with this one, 42-0.

