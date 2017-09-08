Late TD lifts W Marshall past A-P 34-28

In a seesaw affair throughout, West Marshall scored a late touchdown to slip past Aplington-Parkersburg 34-28 Friday night in Parkersburg. The scoring began on a 65 yard pass play between W. Marshall QB Cameron Bannister and Beau Coberley. A-P would take a 7-6 lead in the 2nd quarter as QB Carter Cuvelier would connect with WR Braden Good for a 15 yard score. The Trojans would regain the lead as Bannister and Coberley would re-connect on a 19-yard TD pass. Just before the half, the Falcons Cuvelier-Good combination would combine for a 40-yard passing TD. The lead would change hands several times in the 2nd half before W. Marshall took the lead for good.