Wahlert earns first win of year over Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20

Both Dubuque Wahlert and Clear Creek-Amana entered their third games of the year without a win.

It would be the Golden Eagles, who lost their first two games by a combined five points, that would make sure they didn't leave how they came in.

An errant snap on a CCA punt allowed Wahlert's Timothy Salgado the chance to scoop up the ball and score the first points of the game.

Then in the second, after a CCA interception, Wahlert's defense stiffened, forcing a punt from the endzone.

Dan McDermott took the punt 33 yards to set up the Golden Eagles inside the Zippers' 10.

Kolton Bartow would punch it in on fourth and one to put Wahlert up 14-0.

Another impressive drive, this time a 2-minute drill from the Wahlert offense, is capped off with a 16-yard scamper by Bartow, and the Golden Eagles led 21-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Clear Creek-Amana took to the air, and finally found pay dirt, scoring three times.

But the Wahlert offense had answers for every score, and they earn their first win of the year, 42-20.

Wahlert now improves to 1-2, 1,0 while CCA drops to 0-3, 01.

Wahlert travels to Marion next week, while CCA hosts Maquoketa.