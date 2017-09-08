Wahlert earns first win of year over Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20

Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.More >>
Four men have pleaded guilty in Houston to participating in a fraud and money laundering scheme that used a network of call centers in India.More >>
Four men have pleaded guilty in Houston to participating in a fraud and money laundering scheme that used a network of call centers in India.More >>
Authorities say a police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway..More >>
Authorities say a police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway..More >>
The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.More >>
The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.More >>
Some Iowans are finding themselves in its path, including people near and dear to our hearts at KWWL.More >>
Some Iowans are finding themselves in its path, including people near and dear to our hearts at KWWL.More >>