Wahlert earns first win of year over Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wahlert earns first win of year over Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Friday Night Heroes

    Friday Night Heroes

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

  • KWWL Scoreboard

    Scoreboard

    Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.

    More >>
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Both Dubuque Wahlert and Clear Creek-Amana entered their third games of the year without a win.

It would be the Golden Eagles, who lost their first two games by a combined five points, that would make sure they didn't leave how they came in.

An errant snap on a CCA punt allowed Wahlert's Timothy Salgado the chance to scoop up the ball and score the first points of the game.

Then in the second, after a CCA interception, Wahlert's defense stiffened, forcing a punt from the endzone.

Dan McDermott took the punt 33 yards to set up the Golden Eagles inside the Zippers' 10.

Kolton Bartow would punch it in on fourth and one to put Wahlert up 14-0.

Another impressive drive, this time a 2-minute drill from the Wahlert offense, is capped off with a 16-yard scamper by Bartow, and the Golden Eagles led 21-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Clear Creek-Amana took to the air, and finally found pay dirt, scoring three times. 

But the Wahlert offense had answers for every score, and they earn their first win of the year, 42-20.

Wahlert now improves to 1-2, 1,0 while CCA drops to 0-3, 01.

Wahlert travels to Marion next week, while CCA hosts Maquoketa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.