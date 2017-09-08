Police officer killed  while removing road debris - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police officer killed  while removing road debris

Posted: Updated:


   WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris from a highway.
   The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Officer William Mathews had pulled over to the side of eastbound Highway 12 about 12:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car. The 47-year-old Mathews was pronounced dead at a hospital.
   Authorities say the driver of the car, a 54-year-old Mound woman, stopped immediately and was cooperative. Records obtained by KSTP-TV show that she had a revoked license and a history of traffic violations.
   Investigators say it could take weeks to finish the investigation.
   Mathews had been with the department for nine years. He was married and the father of a 7-year-old boy.
   Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold called it "an enormously sad day."
  
 

