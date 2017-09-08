Waterloo Police looking for missing teen

The Waterloo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Ashton Harkrider was last seen around 2:35 p.m. at Expo Alternative School. He is around 5’04, 210 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, and has freckles.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with a blue cross on it, blue polo shirt, tan khaki pants, and green/black DC tennis shoes.

If you have seen Ashton Harkrider or know his whereabouts, please call the Black Hawk Consolidated Dispatch Center at (319) 291-2515.