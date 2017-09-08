Dubuque Community School board election locations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Community School board election locations

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Election day for the Dubuque Community School District school board is being held on Tuesday, September 12th.

The following locations are voting centers:

-- Theisen’s Home Center, 2900 Dodge Street

-- Tri-State Blind Society, 3333 Asbury Road

-- Westminster Church, 2155 University Avenue

-- UAW Local 94 Hall, 3450 Central Avenue

-- Election Annex,  75 Locust Street

-- Key West Fire Station,  10480 Timothy Street

-- Asbury City Hall,  5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury

-- Sageville School, 12015 Sherrill Road, Sageville

People can vote at any center between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

