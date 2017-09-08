Rush Limbaugh evacuates studio ahead of Hurricane Irma

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rush Limbaugh, who has suggested that the "panic" caused by approaching hurricanes actually benefits retailers, the media and climate change activists, abandoned his south Florida studio ahead of Hurricane Irma.

On his show Thursday from his facility in Palm Beach, the conservative radio host said airing his show Friday would be "problematic" and "legally impossible."

Limbaugh said his show would be back on the air next week "from parts unknown." Mark Steyn filled in for Limbaugh on Friday.

The radio personality had been criticized for complaining about the hype attached to the storm and has questioned some of the forecasts.